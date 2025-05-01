First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,902 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in City were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $5,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

City Stock Down 1.4 %

CHCO opened at $115.87 on Thursday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,187. The trade was a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $124,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,048. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,728 shares of company stock worth $205,324. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

