First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,503 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 85,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

