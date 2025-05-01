First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 331,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $713,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

YUM stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock worth $8,706,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.