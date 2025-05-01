First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 872,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 194,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,412,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,360,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

