First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.91 Million Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 5.3 %

OSW opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.