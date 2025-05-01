First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.27 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,147,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

