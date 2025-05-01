First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1,553.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Aurora Innovation worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $45,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 1,388,307 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

