First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKWD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

