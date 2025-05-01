First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 701.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

