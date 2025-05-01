First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,725 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

NYSE CRH opened at $95.41 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

