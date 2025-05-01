First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 862,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 207,838 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 593.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. The trade was a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

