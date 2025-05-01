First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Primerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.53 and a 12-month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.