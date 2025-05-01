Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Five Point were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five Point alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five Point

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Profile

(Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.