Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 203,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,631,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after purchasing an additional 410,458 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

