Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.17 million, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.