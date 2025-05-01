Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fuel Tech were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

FTEK stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.