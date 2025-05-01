Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Position Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,163,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 130,873 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 67,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

GTX opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,434,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,914,613. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock worth $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

