Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. The trade was a 26.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESOA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

