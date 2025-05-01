Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

