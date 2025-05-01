Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 47,688 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Price Performance

GEMD stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.