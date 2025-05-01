GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,280 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GoPro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

