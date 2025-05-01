Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Harmonic by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 441,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 248,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 235,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. The trade was a 51.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

