Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Helen of Troy worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

