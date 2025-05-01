Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $97,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,195.78. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,271.96. This represents a 78.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,234 shares of company stock worth $29,909,645 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.