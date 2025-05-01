Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

