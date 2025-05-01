Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

