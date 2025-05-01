Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Desjardins started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

