Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

