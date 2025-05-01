Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

IMVT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $28,470.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,703.97. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

