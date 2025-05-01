Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $259,811. The trade was a 43.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

