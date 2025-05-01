Inseego (INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter. Inseego has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

