Invesco Ltd. Buys 22,421 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lufax by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

