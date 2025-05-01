Invesco Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 172,519 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 701,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after buying an additional 49,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.