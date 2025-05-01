Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Susquehanna began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. This represents a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. MSG Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

