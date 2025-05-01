iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

