iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

