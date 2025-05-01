James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHX. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX opened at $23.73 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

