Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Journey Medical were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Separately, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Journey Medical by 5.7% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.90. Journey Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.50 target price on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DERM

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In other news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $93,094.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,736,443.62. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,831 shares of company stock worth $536,622. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

(Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.