JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jones Trading lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.84. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.