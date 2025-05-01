KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

