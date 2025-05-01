Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $8,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 289,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,516,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

