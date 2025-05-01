Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,588 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Despegar.com Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE DESP opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
