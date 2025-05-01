Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $422.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

