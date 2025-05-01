Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Savara were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVRA. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Trading Down 1.8 %

SVRA opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Savara Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savara

About Savara

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.