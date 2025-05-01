Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Loar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loar by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after buying an additional 207,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 998,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Loar by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Loar in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

LOAR opened at $94.48 on Thursday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

