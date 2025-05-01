Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRML. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 172,743 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.14. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

