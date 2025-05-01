Legal & General Group Plc Has $204,000 Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SFL were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SFL by 2,095.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 429,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SFL by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 170,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 129,742 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.57. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

