Legal & General Group Plc Has $239,000 Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $51,310.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,977.24. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $770,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.