Legal & General Group Plc Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,406 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Groupon were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $724.96 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $20.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

