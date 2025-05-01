Legal & General Group Plc Has $303,000 Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cricut were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cricut by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cricut by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cricut by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cricut by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,059,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,311,477.25. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $1,273,156. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

CRCT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

